KE (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Up 4.4%

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)’s stock price shot up 4.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.87 and last traded at $19.84. 29,997 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 8,593,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on BEKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.59.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.75 and its 200 day moving average is $25.47. The company has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 111.84 and a beta of -1.46.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.69). KE had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that KE Holdings Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BEKE. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in KE by 1,656.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,970,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,178,000 after purchasing an additional 20,719,482 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in KE by 131.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 30,201,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,485,000 after purchasing an additional 17,132,569 shares in the last quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. acquired a new position in KE during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $176,719,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in KE by 480.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,929,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,578,000 after purchasing an additional 9,048,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of KE in the third quarter worth $148,722,000.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

