Keel Point LLC Acquires 1,528 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Keel Point LLC raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $3,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 11.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,303,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,697,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235,058 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter valued at about $175,245,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 50.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,450,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $299,379,000 after purchasing an additional 818,513 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 1,002.8% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 535,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,127,000 after buying an additional 486,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 47.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,151,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,758,000 after buying an additional 368,421 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXPD. Barclays raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.88.

In other news, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 7,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.69, for a total transaction of $993,505.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Robert R. Wright sold 3,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total value of $434,545.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,522 shares of company stock valued at $2,905,801 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EXPD stock traded up $0.67 on Monday, hitting $131.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,177. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.79. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.82 and a 1 year high of $137.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.92.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.32. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 38.56% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 17.16%.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.