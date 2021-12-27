Keel Point LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,546 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 64,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,251,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.0% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.5% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 23,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,689,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 100,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,342,000 after purchasing an additional 20,134 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $113.96. 39,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,113,483. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $89.79 and a 12 month high of $121.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.25.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

