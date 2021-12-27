Keel Point LLC Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Keel Point LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 196,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.3% of Keel Point LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $472,358,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7,491.5% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,169,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $289,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127,687 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 351.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,298,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,532 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 421.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,182,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 130.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,012,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,246 shares during the period. 68.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EEM stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.93. 384,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,155,492. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $58.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.34 and a 200 day moving average of $51.72.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

