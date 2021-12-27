Keel Point LLC Has $2.59 Million Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Keel Point LLC decreased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,868 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHY. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 6,789 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.1% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 5,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Value Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 12,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $85.50. 8,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,700,066. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.03. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $85.47 and a 52 week high of $86.41.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

