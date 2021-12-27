Keel Point LLC Has $5.57 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Keel Point LLC raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.1% in the third quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 2,182,483 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $486,148,000 after purchasing an additional 23,121 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at about $10,611,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.4% in the third quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 21,240 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Visa by 8.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 873,574 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $194,589,000 after acquiring an additional 71,569 shares during the period. Finally, United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund increased its position in Visa by 15.0% during the third quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 342,202 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $76,225,000 after acquiring an additional 44,519 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

V stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $215.88. 85,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,792,860. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.10 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.64 billion, a PE ratio of 38.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.73.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total transaction of $2,048,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $2,509,358.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,580 shares of company stock worth $12,920,510 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

