Keel Point LLC Reduces Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Keel Point LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,915 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Keel Point LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $331,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 69,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,133,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 80,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,725,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 21,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $154.95. The stock had a trading volume of 5,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,748. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.05. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $125.25 and a 12-month high of $155.49.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

