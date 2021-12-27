Keep Network Price Hits $0.73 on Top Exchanges (KEEP)

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. During the last week, Keep Network has traded 26.5% higher against the US dollar. One Keep Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001415 BTC on exchanges. Keep Network has a market cap of $438.34 million and approximately $18.78 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00005481 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00047137 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00007597 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $110.85 or 0.00215386 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Keep Network Coin Profile

Keep Network (CRYPTO:KEEP) is a coin. It launched on April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 601,921,366 coins. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Keep Network’s official website is keep.network

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Keep Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Keep Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

