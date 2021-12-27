Kennicott Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Kennicott Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the period. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF makes up about 0.7% of Kennicott Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Kennicott Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 130,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PCEF stock traded up $0.26 on Monday, reaching $23.94. The stock had a trading volume of 234,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,792. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 1 year low of $22.09 and a 1 year high of $24.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.08.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

