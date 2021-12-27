Kennicott Capital Management LLC Has $10.63 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Kennicott Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 7.7% of Kennicott Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Kennicott Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $10,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,841,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,140,037,000 after buying an additional 958,832 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,335,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,504,715,000 after purchasing an additional 211,336 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,526,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,971,000 after purchasing an additional 35,435 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,581,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,131,000 after purchasing an additional 86,139 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,664,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,144,000 after purchasing an additional 10,192 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $1.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $322.20. 4,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,757. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $239.41 and a 1-year high of $328.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $315.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.45.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

