Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $38.94 Million Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 663,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,175 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $38,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,173,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 21.5% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 21,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 6.7% in the second quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 234,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,568,000 after purchasing an additional 14,735 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 14.1% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Truist Financial by 6.2% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 250,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,695,000 after buying an additional 14,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Kelly S. King sold 71,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.98, for a total value of $4,438,449.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible sold 108,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total value of $6,699,371.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 223,295 shares of company stock worth $13,852,893. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $57.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.18. The firm has a market cap of $77.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $46.58 and a 12-month high of $65.42.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TFC. Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Stephens raised shares of Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.47.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

