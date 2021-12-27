Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Increases Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,226 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises 1.0% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $64,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COST. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 11,176 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.4% during the third quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 7,032 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total transaction of $2,224,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,218 shares of company stock worth $6,249,652 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of a number of research reports. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.30.

COST stock opened at $550.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.64. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $566.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $522.26 and a 200-day moving average of $463.86.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.17%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

