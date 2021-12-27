Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Reduces Stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 214,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Catalent were worth $28,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Catalent in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Catalent by 131.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Catalent in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Catalent in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Catalent by 33.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Catalent stock opened at $124.96 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.59. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.86 and a fifty-two week high of $142.64. The company has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of 39.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.34.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Catalent had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 152,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.90, for a total value of $19,980,183.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 2,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $309,138.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,168,770 shares of company stock valued at $409,988,178 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CTLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.90.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

