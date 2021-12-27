Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 4,238 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 796,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,238 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for 0.6% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $41,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 736.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 216.7% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KO opened at $58.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $251.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $48.11 and a 52 week high of $58.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.51.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 82.35%.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $1,049,400.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $2,095,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,282 shares of company stock valued at $5,319,662 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.29.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

