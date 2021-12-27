Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 97,115 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its position in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 442,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 97,115 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $21,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in MaxLinear during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MaxLinear during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in MaxLinear during the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in MaxLinear during the 3rd quarter worth about $167,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Roth Capital upped their price target on MaxLinear from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital upped their price target on MaxLinear from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on MaxLinear from $51.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MaxLinear currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.20.

NYSE MXL opened at $74.09 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.95. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.47 and a 52-week high of $75.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -493.90, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.97.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 26.85% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $229.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

In other MaxLinear news, VP William Kelly Jones sold 12,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $891,126.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven G. Litchfield acquired 7,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.98 per share, with a total value of $380,097.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,609 shares of company stock valued at $2,200,068. Insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

