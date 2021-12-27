Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Takes Position in Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,006,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,468,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.34% of Stevanato Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the third quarter valued at about $623,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Stevanato Group during the third quarter worth about $1,981,000. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Stevanato Group during the third quarter worth about $3,078,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stevanato Group during the third quarter worth about $55,213,000. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:STVN opened at $23.33 on Monday. Stevanato Group Spa has a 1-year low of $16.61 and a 1-year high of $29.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.72.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $252.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.58 million. Research analysts anticipate that Stevanato Group Spa will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STVN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stevanato Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $28.00 to $34.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stevanato Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.56.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

