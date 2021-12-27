Kovack Advisors Inc. Acquires 226 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 5.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNOW. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 150.0% during the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 840.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake stock opened at $349.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $106.97 billion, a PE ratio of -136.95 and a beta of 1.58. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $184.71 and a one year high of $405.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $356.64 and a 200 day moving average of $307.95.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $334.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.13 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.91% and a negative net margin of 72.78%. Snowflake’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.00) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNOW. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Snowflake from $353.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Snowflake from $275.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Snowflake from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup raised Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $299.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Snowflake from $360.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.50.

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total value of $344,130,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.77, for a total value of $5,135,022.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,350,479 shares of company stock valued at $811,909,128. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

