Kovack Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 54.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,443 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE opened at $165.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.08. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.44 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.23 billion, a PE ratio of 43.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.94.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $176.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on NIKE in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.81.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $1,696,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 260,126 shares of company stock worth $42,122,747 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

