Kovack Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,362,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,252,000.

IEFA opened at $74.31 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.35 and a 200-day moving average of $75.67. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

