KuCoin Shares Trading Up 19.9% Over Last Week (KCS)

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 26th. Over the last week, KuCoin Shares has traded up 19.9% against the US dollar. One KuCoin Shares coin can now be bought for approximately $1.17 or 0.00002994 BTC on exchanges. KuCoin Shares has a market capitalization of $93.73 million and $7.88 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00005650 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00045180 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00007653 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About KuCoin Shares

KuCoin Shares (CRYPTO:KCS) is a coin. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 170,118,638 coins and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 coins. KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin . KuCoin Shares’ official website is www.kucoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

Buying and Selling KuCoin Shares

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Shares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KuCoin Shares using one of the exchanges listed above.

