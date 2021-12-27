Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.20 Million

Brokerages forecast that Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) will report $56.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lakeland Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $55.40 million and the highest is $57.00 million. Lakeland Financial posted sales of $56.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will report full year sales of $225.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $223.50 million to $228.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $224.90 million, with estimates ranging from $222.80 million to $227.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lakeland Financial.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 39.76%. The business had revenue of $56.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

In other news, Director Robert E. Bartels, Jr. purchased 660 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,679,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,122 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,320,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,406,000 after purchasing an additional 41,380 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 982,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,010,000 after purchasing an additional 57,294 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 764,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,110,000 after purchasing an additional 92,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 710,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKFN traded up $0.92 on Wednesday, hitting $78.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,808. Lakeland Financial has a fifty-two week low of $52.06 and a fifty-two week high of $79.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.17%.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

