Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 105,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,299,000 after purchasing an additional 16,520 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $437,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 25,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $120.52 on Monday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $94.12 and a 52 week high of $124.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.837 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $3.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

