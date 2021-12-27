Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Grows Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 1.6% of Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 95.4% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth about $69,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $160.23 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $124.62 and a 1 year high of $162.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $158.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.80.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

