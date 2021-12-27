Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Has $2.08 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,099 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the period. AT&T makes up 1.0% of Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of AT&T by 92.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,832,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,469,084,000 after buying an additional 25,849,299 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,851,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,644,734,000 after buying an additional 16,734,100 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $356,207,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AT&T by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,845,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,543,208,000 after buying an additional 8,812,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 46.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,286,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $612,637,000 after acquiring an additional 6,789,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp raised shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.06.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $24.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $177.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.37 and its 200 day moving average is $26.62.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.36%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 1,733.48%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

