Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,655,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 131,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,495,000 after purchasing an additional 46,996 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth about $505,000. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,084,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total value of $178,508.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,516 shares of company stock worth $3,809,919 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TSCO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $219.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.59.

TSCO stock opened at $228.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.90. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $138.14 and a 12-month high of $238.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.67.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.84% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 26.53%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

