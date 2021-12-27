Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Sells 197 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Camden Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.9% during the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 10,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the third quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.6% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 33,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,967,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,854,000 after purchasing an additional 343,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at $1,514,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $75.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $91.40. The company has a market cap of $191.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.53%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $54,610,851.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,668,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRK. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

See Also: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.