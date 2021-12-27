Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Sells 217 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,033 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter worth $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 459.2% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter worth $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 117.7% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 381 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $102.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.41. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $98.38 and a 12-month high of $135.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 72.62%.

In other Medtronic news, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.26 per share, with a total value of $517,332.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Medtronic from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.52.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.