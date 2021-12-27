Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $102.38 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) will announce sales of $102.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lawson Products’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $101.77 million and the highest is $103.00 million. Lawson Products reported sales of $98.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Lawson Products will report full year sales of $418.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $417.43 million to $418.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $432.09 million, with estimates ranging from $427.50 million to $436.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lawson Products.

Get Lawson Products alerts:

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $105.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.21 million. Lawson Products had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 2.52%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Lawson Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ LAWS opened at $48.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.20 million, a P/E ratio of 43.29 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.55. Lawson Products has a fifty-two week low of $44.15 and a fifty-two week high of $62.10.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its position in Lawson Products by 143.7% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 201,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,056,000 after acquiring an additional 118,551 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Lawson Products by 24.7% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,526,000 after acquiring an additional 31,531 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lawson Products by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Lawson Products by 21.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after acquiring an additional 16,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Lawson Products by 2.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Lawson Products Company Profile

Lawson Products, Inc engages in distribution of maintenance and repair products to the industrial, commercial, institutional and government market. It operates through Lawson and Bolt segments. The Lawson segment focuses in the large network of sales representatives to visit the customer at the customers’ location and produce sales orders for product that is then shipped to the customer, and also provides vendor managed inventory (VMI) services.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lawson Products (LAWS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lawson Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lawson Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.