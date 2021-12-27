Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 9,116 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 99,180 shares.The stock last traded at $9.74 and had previously closed at $9.75.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.74.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the third quarter worth $92,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. Institutional investors own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

