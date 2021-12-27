Legend Power Systems (OTCMKTS:LPSIF) Stock Rating Lowered by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Legend Power Systems (OTCMKTS:LPSIF) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:LPSIF opened at $0.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.40. Legend Power Systems has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $0.77.

Get Legend Power Systems alerts:

Legend Power Systems Company Profile

Legend Power Systems, Inc develops, manufactures and markets a device that saves electrical energy. It offers solutions to owners of commercial and industrial buildings through Conservation Voltage Reduction. The company was founded by Gerald A. Gill on May 31, 2001 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.