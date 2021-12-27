Lendefi (new) (LDFI) Reaches Market Cap of $1.94 Million

Lendefi (new) (CURRENCY:LDFI) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 27th. Lendefi (new) has a total market cap of $1.94 million and approximately $19,205.00 worth of Lendefi (new) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lendefi (new) coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lendefi (new) has traded up 17% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001938 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.66 or 0.00063267 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,074.97 or 0.07894607 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.83 or 0.00077166 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51,498.25 or 0.99769740 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00054279 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00008006 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lendefi (new) Coin Profile

Lendefi (new)’s genesis date was January 20th, 2021. Lendefi (new)’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,887,779,997 coins. Lendefi (new)’s official Twitter account is @lendefi_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendefi is designed to be a win-win for both borrowers and lenders. Both parties may enjoy the benefits of a DeFi system without worrying about middle-men, red tape and counterparty risks. “

Lendefi (new) Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lendefi (new) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lendefi (new) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lendefi (new) using one of the exchanges listed above.

