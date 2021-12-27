Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Holdings Trimmed by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,849 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LEN. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Lennar during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the second quarter valued at $42,000. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lennar alerts:

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $112.05 on Monday. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $71.52 and a 1 year high of $117.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.75. The company has a current ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.50.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.24). Lennar had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.00%.

LEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Lennar from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Lennar in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $108.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Lennar from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.75.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.