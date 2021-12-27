LF Capital Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:LFACU) Quiet Period Set To Expire on December 27th

LF Capital Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:LFACU) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, December 27th. LF Capital Acquisition had issued 22,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 17th. The total size of the offering was $225,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LFACU opened at $10.02 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.94. LF Capital Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.92 and a 52-week high of $10.24.

About LF Capital Acquisition

LF Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on identifying and evaluating opportunities for the acquisition of assets or business with a view to completing a qualifying transaction. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

