Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Latin America is a telecommunication company. Its business products and services include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions. It operates primarily in Chile, Puerto Rico, the Caribbean and other parts of Latin America. Liberty Latin America, formerly known as Liberty LiLAC, is based in DENVER. “

Shares of NASDAQ:LILA opened at $11.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.08. Liberty Latin America has a fifty-two week low of $9.97 and a fifty-two week high of $14.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.42.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Latin America will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Liberty Latin America news, Director Paul A. Gould acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.89 per share, for a total transaction of $118,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Balan Nair bought 8,800 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $99,528.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 23,800 shares of company stock valued at $275,378 in the last quarter. 9.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 11,154 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $752,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 4,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. now owns 15,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.41% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

