Lido DAO Token (LDO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $63.63 Million

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 27th. One Lido DAO Token coin can now be bought for approximately $2.59 or 0.00005108 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lido DAO Token has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. Lido DAO Token has a market cap of $63.63 million and $4.45 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00062043 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,037.19 or 0.07952868 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,736.95 or 0.99946789 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.48 or 0.00073830 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00008456 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00053310 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido DAO Token Profile

Lido DAO Token’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,539,273 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Lido DAO Token

