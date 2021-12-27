Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 9.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,364 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $2,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LECO. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 33.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 5.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 0.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 25,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 0.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,973,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LECO. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lincoln Electric from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.40.

Shares of LECO opened at $137.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.65. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.52 and a 1-year high of $148.54.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 42.54%. The business had revenue of $806.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.56 dividend. This is a positive change from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 45.95%.

In other news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 76,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.42, for a total transaction of $11,214,307.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 3,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total transaction of $524,798.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

