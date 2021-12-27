Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Stock Holdings Decreased by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 34.3% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 380.5% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.33.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $339.17 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $240.80 and a 1-year high of $343.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.95, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.81.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.44%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

