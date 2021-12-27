Linscomb & Williams Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lowered its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 137.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,356,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,537 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth $83,980,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,875,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,235,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,191 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 137.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,761,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 23.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,131,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $397,255,000 after purchasing an additional 966,499 shares in the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.36.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $78.54 on Monday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.37 and a 12-month high of $87.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.08.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.06%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

