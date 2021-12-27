Linscomb & Williams Inc. Has $4.22 Million Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,552 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Costello Asset Management INC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 56.5% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter worth about $43,000. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.24, for a total transaction of $1,174,932.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total value of $6,142,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 516,634 shares of company stock valued at $146,596,727 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com stock opened at $253.14 on Monday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $249.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.86, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group cut their price objective on salesforce.com from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays set a $348.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.49.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

