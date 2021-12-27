Linscomb & Williams Inc. Increases Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $932,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 21.3% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 57.7% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 264,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,807,000 after buying an additional 96,958 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.7% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Navalign LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.8% during the third quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on STZ shares. HSBC upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet upgraded Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.25.

STZ opened at $244.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.12. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.35 and a 1-year high of $245.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.17.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.64%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

