Linscomb & Williams Inc. Lowers Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lowered its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 284,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,090,000 after purchasing an additional 51,928 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 14,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.14.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,000 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $467,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 35,000 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.63, for a total value of $8,212,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,767 shares of company stock valued at $28,451,649. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $242.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $101.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.74. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.31 and a fifty-two week high of $243.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $229.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

