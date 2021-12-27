Linscomb & Williams Inc. Sells 221 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth $480,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 27.9% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 161,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,235,000 after buying an additional 35,179 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 42.6% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 18,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after buying an additional 5,656 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth $478,000. Finally, One Day In July LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 35.8% in the third quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 10,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $168.83 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $136.02 and a 1-year high of $171.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.92.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

