Litecoin (LTC) Tops One Day Volume of $1.01 Billion

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 27th. In the last week, Litecoin has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar. Litecoin has a total market cap of $11.02 billion and approximately $1.01 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $159.13 or 0.00309177 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000372 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00006814 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 34.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003855 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000078 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,282,520 coins. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Litecoin Coin Trading

Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase.

