Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$45.67.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Lithium Americas from C$36.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Industrial Alliance Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$55.00 target price on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Cormark raised their target price on Lithium Americas from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lithium Americas from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

In other Lithium Americas news, Director Jonathan David Evans sold 141,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.35, for a total transaction of C$5,285,062.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 252,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,445,815.

Lithium Americas stock opened at C$36.60 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$40.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$28.22. The company has a quick ratio of 57.36, a current ratio of 57.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.55. The firm has a market cap of C$4.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -57.37. Lithium Americas has a twelve month low of C$14.46 and a twelve month high of C$53.09.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.11) by C($0.07). Equities analysts expect that Lithium Americas will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

