LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Stock Position Decreased by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,768 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,414 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the second quarter worth $42,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 22.1% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on LKQ to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.83.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $57.73 on Monday. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.11 and a fifty-two week high of $60.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.61.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

About LKQ

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

