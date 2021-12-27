Lobstex 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $328,913.00 (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. During the last week, Lobstex has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. One Lobstex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0515 or 0.00000101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lobstex has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $328,913.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Lobstex

Lobstex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,946,632 coins and its circulating supply is 22,871,206 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Lobstex

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

