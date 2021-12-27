London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

LNSTY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded London Stock Exchange Group to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get London Stock Exchange Group alerts:

LNSTY opened at $23.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.17. London Stock Exchange Group has a 52-week low of $21.76 and a 52-week high of $35.17.

London Stock Exchange Group Plc engages in the provision of global financial markets infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services-LCH, Post Trade Services-CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. The Information Services segment refers to subscription and license fees for data and index services provided.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.