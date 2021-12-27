Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stock Position Boosted by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,466 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 237,939 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,153,000 after purchasing an additional 71,196 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 24,393 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,898 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $550,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LOW. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.61.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $252.12. The company had a trading volume of 19,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,734,605. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.43. The stock has a market cap of $169.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.84 and a 1-year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $13.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

