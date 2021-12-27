LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Trading 6.1% Higher

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU)’s share price traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.61 and last traded at $10.59. 10,559 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 314,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised LSB Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 6th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $940.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.40.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.35. LSB Industries had a positive return on equity of 111.86% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $127.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.86 million. On average, analysts forecast that LSB Industries, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in LSB Industries by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,050 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 7,852 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in LSB Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in LSB Industries by 703.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 12,143 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in LSB Industries by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 12,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 14,913 shares in the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSB Industries Company Profile (NYSE:LXU)

LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).

