LSV Asset Management Buys 3,900 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,708,473 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Jabil were worth $274,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jabil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Jabil by 1,301.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Jabil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JBL shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.38.

In other news, EVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 17,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $1,066,031.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 179,451 shares of company stock worth $11,627,063 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Jabil stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $70.94. The company had a trading volume of 4,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,650. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.87 and a fifty-two week high of $70.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.61.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. Jabil had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 34.35%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.53%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

